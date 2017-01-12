OLG JACKPOT RADIO: RED OR WHITE
Win $100 worth of LOTTO MAX or LOTTO 6/49
Warm Hands Warm Hearts
Give the gift of warmth!
5 O'clock Combo
Crystal Beach Restaurant
Dominion Motors Road Warriors
Become a Dominion Motors Road Warrior today!
Country Club Swag Tag
Get yours today!
Poll
Are you confident the Trudeau government has the deficit under control?
Yes
16%
No
84%
Total votes: 64
News
Events
Youth Group - January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm
Book Study - January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm
FUNtastic Friday - January 13, 2017 - 5:30pm
Malanka - January 14, 2017 - 6:00pm
Paramount Live Presents: The Lion King Jr - January 19, 2017 - 7:30pm