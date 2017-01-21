OLG JACKPOT RADIO: RED OR WHITE

Poll

Do you think Donald Trump will be a good President?
Yes
29%
No
71%
Total votes: 87

News

City Hires New Finance Manager
January 21, 2017
Ch'ng Hopeful For Provincial, Federal $$$ For Infrastructure
January 21, 2017
Council To Consider Subdivision Extension, Church Apartments
January 21, 2017
Government Encourages People To File Taxes Early
January 21, 2017
Founder Of Marijuana For Trauma Wants Action
January 21, 2017

Events

"Winter Heart-Warmer" Learn to make fleece blankets - January 21, 2017 - 1:00pm
Hymers Agricultural Society Annual General Meeting - January 21, 2017 - 1:00pm
TBSO Classical Plus #2 - January 25, 2017 - 8:00pm
Disrupt It Weekend - January 27, 2017 - 8:45am
Open Mic @ CommuniTea and Coffee - January 27, 2017 - 6:00pm

